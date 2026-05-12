Mission Grove at Stoneybrook opens in Winter Garden, creating 80 jobs

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — A new senior living community is opening in Winter Garden and bringing 80 jobs to the area.

Mission Grove at Stoneybrook will celebrate its grand opening from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The new 173,000-square-foot community is located at 12911 Stoneybrook West Parkway.

Mission Grove at Stoneybrook includes 166 residential units, with 101 independent living apartments, 32 assisted living apartments and 33 memory care apartments.

“Mission Grove at Stoneybrook is a community we’ve built from the ground up with a comprehensive selection of services and care, plus world-class amenities, but most of all, it will be a welcoming, loving home for residents and families,” said Amanda Waterstradt, executive director.

The community includes an art studio, pool, putting green, pickleball courts, hair and nail salon, library, pub, bistro, fitness room and community gathering spaces.

Residents will also have access to 24-hour on-site nursing and personalized care. The community is pet friendly.

One of the building’s unique features is a 10-foot-tall, 400-year-old Tibetan door, which is part of the community’s design.

The grand opening event will include live music, beverages, tours and a flower station where guests can make take-home bouquets.

Mission Grove at Stoneybrook is operated by Traditions Management, which owns or operates 22 senior living and memory care communities in Florida, Ohio, Indiana, Michigan and Kentucky.

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