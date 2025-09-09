Mistrial declared in murder case against Brevard mother after death of her 3-year-old son

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A mistrial was declared Tuesday in the case against a Brevard County mother after the death of her 3-year-old son.

31-year-old Erica Dotson had been accused of the 2021 beating death of her 3-year-old son, Jameson Nance.

Investigators said Dotson’s former boyfriend, Joshua Manns, carried out the fatal beating and earlier physical abuse.

The mistrial was declared over a discovery issue in court.

Channel 9 has a crew inside the courtroom and will provide updates on Eyewitness News at Noon.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group