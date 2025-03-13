Mom drives 226 miles after teenage daughter arrest during spring break in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — As spring breakers continue to make their way to Florida, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood has a stern message for parents.

Chitwood says the county will not babysit youths who are misbehaving.

He said a Georgia mother recently had to drive around 226 miles to pick up her 16-year-old daughter in Daytona Beach.

Police said the teen was arrested after an alcohol violation on the beach.

The sheriff says that if parents’ children do not respect local laws, they will have to come and get them.

