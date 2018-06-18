  • Mom goes to liquor store, leaves child in car overnight, deputies say

    By: James Tutten , Sarahbeth Ackerman

    Updated:

    SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A 3-year-old girl was in critical condition Sunday afternoon after being left in a vehicle overnight near Sanford, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said.

    Deputies said they were called to the Vista Haven Apartments on Petunia Terrace around 11:12 a.m. Sunday after reports of a missing child left in a vehicle that was possibly stolen.

    Related Headlines

    The toddler was found overheated and in and out of consciousness inside the vehicle at the apartment complex and was taken to a local hospital in critical but stable condition, deputies said.

    Read: Boy, woman charged in armed home invasion that sent naked Winter Springs man scurrying to roof

    Deputies said they arrested 33-year-old Sanford resident Casey Keller and charged her with child neglect with great bodily harm.

    Keller allegedly traveled to a liquor store late Saturday night with three children and returned to the apartment complex around 11:15 p.m., investigators said.

    According to a press release, Keller took two older children into an apartment but did not bring in the 3-year-old.

    Read: Man arrested in connection with woman's shooting death at motel near OIA

    Deputies said Keller called 911 Sunday morning to report the child was missing.

    Investigators said they have found no evidence the vehicle was stolen.

    Check back and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for updates to this developing story.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mom goes to liquor store, leaves child in car overnight, deputies say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Riders from derailed Daytona Beach roller coaster speak out ahead of…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Trial begins Monday for father accused in deadly son beating

  • Headline Goes Here

    Lightning safety: How close do you have to be to get struck?

  • Headline Goes Here

    'I'm on the **** roof naked, dude': Two charged in home invasion that…