Monday: Brevard County Public Works to host job fair

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — If you’re looking for a job in Brevard County, mark your calendar for this coming Monday.

The county will host a “Meet the Recruiter” hiring event.

The job fair will focus on open positions within the county’s Public Works department.

Attendees will be able to meet with a recruiter in person and learn the process for landing a job with Brevard County.

The July 22 hiring event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It will be held in Room #210A of the Brevard County Government Center, located at 2725 Judge Fran Jamieson Way in Viera.

A complete list of job openings with Brevard County can be found here.

