Infected cat prompts rabies alert in Brevard County neighborhood

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County health officials have issued a rabies alert for some Melbourne-area residents.

A stray cat that was killed near Lynn Avenue and Laurie Street tested positive for rabies, the Department of Health confirmed.

Health officials said they are monitoring wild animals in that area and want to get the message out to residents and visitors.

The alert will be in effect for 60 days for the following boundaries:

Northern boundary: North Harbor City Boulevard

Southern boundary: Lorraine Drive

Eastern boundary: South Babcock Street

Western boundary: Magnolia Avenue

Health officials said people and pets should avoid contact with wild animals such as raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats and coyotes.

These animals pose a higher exposure risk for humans.

Rabies exposure, if untreated, is almost always deadly in humans and other mammals.

But timely treatment after exposure to the virus can prevent infections in people.

For more information about rabies and how to protect yourself, click here.

