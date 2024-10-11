Monday Night Football: Watch the Bills take on the Jets on Channel 9

ORLANDO, Fla. — Monday Night Football makes its way to Channel 9 for an AFC East Matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

The Bills come into this week 6 matchup at 3-2 and hold a one-game lead in the AFC East over the Jets, who are 2-3.

The Jets recently fired their former head coach, Robert Salah, Tuesday afternoon.

Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich takes over as the interim head coach.

Kick-off is set for 8:15 p.m. on WFTV Channel 9

