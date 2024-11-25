Local

Monday Night Football: Watch the Ravens battle the Chargers on Channel 9

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
By James Tutten, WFTV.com

WFTV Channel 9 will be your destination for National Football League action Monday night.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The week 12 Monday Night Football matchup will be between the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers.

The game will be a battle between the Harbaugh brothers. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh will look to defeat his younger brother, Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers.

Read: Week 12 was filled with sloppy play, especially on special teams: Analysis

The Ravens have 7 wins to 4 losses for the season, and the Chargers have 7 wins to 3 losses.

Live coverage of the game will start at 8 a.m.

Read: Tickets for the 2025 NFL Pro Bowl Games are on sale

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.


TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read