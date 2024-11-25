Monday Night Football: Watch the Ravens battle the Chargers on Channel 9

WFTV Channel 9 will be your destination for National Football League action Monday night.
The week 12 Monday Night Football matchup will be between the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers.
The game will be a battle between the Harbaugh brothers. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh will look to defeat his younger brother, Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers.
The Ravens have 7 wins to 4 losses for the season, and the Chargers have 7 wins to 3 losses.
Live coverage of the game will start at 8 a.m.
