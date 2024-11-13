Local

Monday Night Football: Watch the Texans take on the Cowboys on Channel 9

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

Monday Night Football Week 11: Houston Texans vs. Dallas Cowboys (WFTV)

ARLINGTON, Texas — WFTV Channel 9 will be your destination for National Football League action Monday night.

The week 11 Monday Night Football matchup is between the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The Texans come into the matchup with a 6-4 record leading the AFC South, while the Cowboys are a disappointing 3-6.

The Texans are coming off a heartbreaking loss to the Detroit Lions 26-23.

The Cowboys look to quickly get over their most recent loss to the Philadelphia Eagles 34-6.

Live coverage of the game will start at 8 p.m. on WFTV Channel 9.

