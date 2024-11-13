Chipotle expands with two new Central Florida locations

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Chipotle Mexican Grill is expanding with two restaurants at Orange County’s eastern and western poles.

The California-based quick-service restaurant has locations in the works in Ocoee and the Avalon Park area near Bithlo.

Chipotle is one of the brands that has been named to the incoming Ocoee Village Center at the intersection of Clarcona-Ocoee Road and State Road 429, being built by Deerfield Beach-based developer Konover South. The Chipotle will receive 2,660 square feet in a strip mall in the southeast corner of the 20.79-acre retail development along with stores from Papa John’s, AT&T and Tropical Smoothie Cafe, according to marketing materials.

