Monday: Unseasonably cool and windy, but sunny

ORLANDO, Fla. — Don’t expect temperatures to climb where they normally do this time of year.

Central Florida will stay cool Monday, with temps about 10 degrees below average.

We’ll see a high of 63 degrees.

WFTV Monday forecast Temps stay cool throughout the day Monday. (WFTV news staff)

A windy day will put an extra chill in the air, but we will see lots of a sunshine throughout the Channel 9 viewing area.

Colder weather returns Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Lows will dip into the 40s and 50s across Central Florida.

Meteorologist Brian Shields says our weather this week will gradually turn milder.

Our next chance of rain and storms shouldn’t arrive until late in the week, most likely on Friday and Saturday.

