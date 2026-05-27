Mordisco Steakhouse brings Venezuelan flavors to Orlando’s International Drive

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Miami-born Latin-Caribbean steakhouse opened a new location on Orlando’s International Drive.

Mordisco Steakhouse officially opened its second location at 11030 International Drive on May 19.

The restaurant is known for Venezuelan and Caribbean flavors, wood-fired meats, handcrafted cocktails and shared dining experiences.

Mordisco’s flagship location is in Doral. The company said the Orlando restaurant has already welcomed more than 18,900 guests in its first 30 days.

At the center of the menu is Carne en Vara, a traditional Venezuelan cooking method that slowly roasts meats over open wood embers.

The restaurant said it served more than 6,800 pounds of wood-fired Prime meats during its first month in Orlando.

“Opening Mordisco in Orlando is a very special moment for us because it allows us to introduce more guests to the flavors and traditions we grew up with, while presenting them in a way that feels modern, elevated, and approachable,” said Cesar Gonzalez, corporate chef and sommelier of Mordisco Steakhouse.

Menu items include Tequeños, Picanha Tostones, Wood-Fired De Mano Cheese, Ceviche Carnavalero, Prime Picanha en Vara, Argentinean-style short ribs, Branzino “Chalala,” Venezuelan-style Pasticho and wood-roasted chicken.

Desserts include Venezuelan Quesillo, Venezuelan Chocolate Marquesa, Burnt Basque Cheesecake, Dulce de Lechosa, Nutella brownies and churros served with Nutella.

Mordisco also offers a three-course seasonal tasting menu called “The Mordisco Experience,” with lunch priced at $35 and dinner priced at $45.

Weekday lunch specials are available Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The beverage menu includes wines, premium spirits, cocktails, rum drinks and mocktails.

Signature cocktails include the Mordisco Old Fashioned, Caracas Mule, Cocada Martini and Santa Patilla.

The restaurant said it served more than 7,000 Caribbean-inspired cocktails during its first month in Orlando.

The 7,000-square-foot restaurant includes a dining room, bar area and outdoor terrace, with seating for up to 255 guests.

Mordisco Steakhouse is open daily. Reservations are available through OpenTable.

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