Mordisco Steakhouse opens on International Drive with Father’s Day specials

ORLANDO, Fla. — A newly opened steakhouse on International Drive is offering Father’s Day meals and World Cup watch-party specials.

Mordisco Steakhouse, a Venezuelan-Caribbean concept that started in Miami, is now open on International Drive.

The restaurant features open-flame grilling, steaks, parrilladas, meats, sides and Venezuelan-Caribbean flavors.

The restaurant is also promoting itself as a spot for soccer fans to watch World Cup matches.

Mordisco said guests can watch matches while ordering game-time food and drink specials.

The restaurant also offers weekday happy hour from 3 to 7 p.m., including discounted drinks at the bar and discounted bites.

Mordisco is also offering Father’s Day dining for families looking for a steakhouse meal without firing up the backyard grill.

For more information, visit Mordisco Steakhouse’s website.

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