0 More arrests made in Volusia County counterfeiting, money laundering and theft ring

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - More people have been arrested in connection with a money counterfeiting, money laundering and theft ring that was first discovered last year, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

Deputies said they have arrested nine of the organization's 11 members.

Investigators said July 18 that they caught several people printing fake money while searching a home near Orange City.

TRENDING NOW:

Deputies said last summer that they believed the operation was responsible for producing more than $100,000 in counterfeit money since March 2018.

Investigators said last year that they found several items stolen during a burglary in Deltona, including a gun.

The alleged ringleader, Frederick Joseph Paqua, 56, was charged with racketeering, counterfeiting, making/possessing counterfeiting tools, uttering forged bills, grand theft and principal to petit theft.

Tiffany Ann Timmerman, 35, was charged with racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering, uttering forged bills, principal to counterfeiting and petit theft.

Joshua Howard Huebner, 30, was charged with racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering, counterfeiting, passing a counterfeit bill with intent to defraud and principal to petit theft.

Bryan Carroll Bledsoe, 45, was charged with racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering, principal to uttering forged bills and principal to grand theft.

The investigation into a counterfeiting ring detectives discovered last July is complete. 11 people are facing racketeering & numerous other charges. Great work by our detectives - this group was also responsible for plenty of retail theft & other crimes. https://t.co/lxE5FDXigS pic.twitter.com/gL3wWwDEz8 — Volusia Co. Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) June 19, 2019

Lorri McCoy Barbee, 66, was charged with racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering, counterfeiting and passing a counterfeit bill with intent to defraud.

Tina Marie Giovino, 40, was charged with racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering, counterfeiting, possession of counterfeit bills, principal to uttering forged bills and petit theft.

Volusia County Sheriff's Office

Hope Nicole Lawrence, 32, was charged with racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering, principal to passing a counterfeit bill and principal to grand theft.

Catherine Renay Harris, 57, was charged with racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering, principal to passing a counterfeit bill and principal to grand theft.

Thomas Alexander Urbanowicz, 49, was charged with racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering, principal to passing a counterfeit bill and principal to manufacturing a counterfeit bill.

Investigators said Richard Thomas Ferraro, 41, and Audrey Rae Campbell, 48, remain at large.

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.