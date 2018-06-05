ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Many dogs (and owners) may soon have their day: More Orange County restaurants could soon allow dogs to dine.
Orange County commissioners will discuss a plan Tuesday to allow more dogs outside restaurants in unincorporated Orange County.
Orlando, Winter Park and Winter Garden already have similar rules.
Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs wants county commissioners to amend county codes to allow dog-friendly dining. Jacobs said it’s a goal she hopes to achieve before she leaves office.
“Austin, Texas is a place that is pet friendly and dog friendly,” Jacobs said. “I always think, ‘Why can’t we do that here?’”
It’s not clear what the proposed rule change would mean for pets, owners or restaurants. Jacobs said it’s likely pets will only be allowed outside.
