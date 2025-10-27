More heavy rain expected Monday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Heavy rain is going to be a major concern across Central Florida on Monday.

The heavy storms will follow significant downpours in our area, including Lake and Brevard counties.

On Sunday, areas east of Eustis experienced over 15 inches of rain, while regions south of Titusville saw well over a foot.

Although Monday’s rainfall is not expected to reach those levels, two to three inches of rain may occur in some of the strongest storms, particularly near the coast.

The heavy rainfall is associated with moisture moving in from a cold front that is expected to pass through the area on Tuesday.

This front will bring drier conditions and cooler temperatures, with highs dropping to the lower 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday, and further down to the lower 70s ahead of Halloween.

As the cold front moves through, residents can anticipate a break from the rain and a drop in temperatures, providing some relief from the recent heavy downpours.

