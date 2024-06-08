More Orlando Red Lobster restaurants may close soon

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A recent filing in the Red Lobster bankruptcy case showed the Orlando-based restaurant chain may have to close 120 more restaurants nationwide, including another six in Central Florida.

Orlando Business Journal reported on May 22 that more possible closures could come if the company can’t get better terms from its landlords, which would mean cutting up to another 8,400 jobs across the nation, based on it having 60-70 employees per restaurant.

The list of rejected leases totals at 228, though about 100 of those closed in May.

