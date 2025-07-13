More rain and storms are likely for Monday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s been an unsettled end to the weekend and more rain and storms are likely for Monday.

Showers and storms will gradually decrease this evening, and a few isolated showers may still occur overnight. Expect temperatures in the mid-70s in the morning.

Even higher rain and storms are likely to begin the work week. A washout isn’t expected, but periods of rain and storms are anticipated during evening hours. Heavy rainfall may occur, and Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

The active weather pattern persists into Tuesday. Expect more rain and storms across the area, with the possibility of heavy rainfall again. Temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s.

The deep tropical moisture begins to exit by midweek, but scattered showers and storms are still likely. Expect lower coverage of the evening storms, with highs in the low 90s on both Wednesday and Friday.

To close out the work week, a more typical rainy season weather pattern with scattered afternoon showers and storms will return.

