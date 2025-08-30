More rain and storms expected in central Florida during Labor Day weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — The holiday weekend had a somewhat unsettled beginning, with more rain and storms expected on Sunday and Monday.

Expect showers and storms to decrease this evening, with a few showers possible west of Orlando around dawn. Overnight lows will be in the mid-70s.

Increased rain and storm chances are forecasted for Sunday. Expect periods of rain and storms, but a total washout isn’t expected.

Highs on Sunday will be in the low 90s.

Lower storm coverage is likely for Labor Day, with scattered PM activity expected. Temps for the holiday will be in the upper 80s.

The active weather pattern looks to continue into the start of next week, with elevated coverage of rain and storms. Highs for the middle of next week will be in the upper 80s.

A significant push of dry air appears likely for the end of next week, limiting rain chances to isolated in nature.

