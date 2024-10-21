More TGI Fridays close abruptly as restaurant chain preps for Ch. 11 bankruptcy

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

TGI Fridays is preparing to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the coming weeks after failing to secure financing to turn around its struggling business, Bloomberg reports.

The casual dining chain has been hit hard by changing consumer preferences and increased competition from fast-food and fast-casual restaurants.

A rash of closings — and an ownership change for United Kingdom TGI Fridays restaurants — have brought the eatery’s financial distress into the news throughout 2024.

