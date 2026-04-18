More than 1,000 participate in MS Walk at Cranes Roost Park

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — Over 1,000 people gathered early Saturday at Cranes Roost Park to participate in the 2026 MS Walk, starting early to beat the heat.

The annual event raised approximately $140,000 to support the fight against multiple sclerosis, a chronic autoimmune disease that affects more than one million Americans. The condition is most commonly diagnosed in women between the ages of 20 and 40.

This year’s walk was emceed by Channel 9’s Nick Papantonis, who also spoke with the event’s honoree—an individual recognized for building a strong social media following that connects and supports others impacted by the disease.

The MS Walk continues to bring the community together each year, raising awareness and funding for research and support services.

9 Family Connection is a proud partner of the MS Walk.

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