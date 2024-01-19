More than half of all Orange County students now know lifesaving skill

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — More than half of all Orange County high school students now know a lifesaving skill.

Evans High School students worked alongside first responders and healthcare professionals to learn CPR on Thursday.

This is the sixth year that school officials have organized this event for students.

Read: Florida opts out of program to feed hungry kids

“When you really think about the opportunities of reaching all of our students, and really saving lives, that’s what it’s really all about for our kids,” said Jose Martinez with Orange County Public Schools.

School officials said over 30,000 Orange County students now have CPR skills.

Read: Florida lawmakers step back from plan to let teenagers become roofers

They plan to expand the program next year.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group