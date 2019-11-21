More than half-dozen people in custody after SWAT team raids building in Parramore

ORLANDO, Fla. - More than a half-dozen people were taken into custody Thursday after a SWAT team raided an apartment building in Paramore.
Channel 9 reporter Karen Parks said she saw at least seven people in handcuffs after investigators raided the building. Orlando police said the SWAT team was serving a search warrant for a drug complaint.
Related Headlines
She said Orlando police officers were continuing to place additional people in handcuffs after the SWAT team left before noon.
TRENDING NOW:
- Dramatic police footage shows rescue of kidnapped 8-year-old Texas girl
- Fisherman makes grisly discovery in Georgia lake: Van with missing man inside
- 145 coffins found on school grounds in Tampa
- Orlando Dreamers: Magic co-founder dreams of bringing professional baseball to town
Officers said raid is part of an active narcotics investigation.
The building is located at the intersection of Jernigan Avenue and Randall Street.
Parks is contacting police to find out why the building was raided and what charges the people in custody could be facing.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for updates.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}