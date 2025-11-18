Morning fog possible before sunny skies settle into Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — You’ll feel a slightly cooler start to the day as we continue to monitor areas of patchy morning fog in Central Florida.

Tuesday afternoon, expect plenty of sunshine with daytime highs again reaching the low 80s.

Orlando will climb to 81°.

Tuesday outlook (WFTV) Dry and warm pattern continues in Central Florida. (WFTV staff)

Over the next few days, meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said our dry and warm weather will continue.

Daytime highs will be in the low to mid 80s for the rest of the week and the upcoming weekend.

Enjoy your Tuesday!

Tuesday outlook (WFTV) Dry and warm pattern continues in Central Florida. (WFTV staff)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group