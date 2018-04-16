  • Mother arrested after newborns found dead in West Melbourne home, police say

    By: Elyna Niles-Carnes , Melonie Holt

    Updated:

    WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. - An arrest has been made in the case of two newborns found dead in a West Melbourne home, investigators said.

    Rachael Lynn Thomas, 30, was taken into custody Monday afternoon. The mother of the infants faces two counts of neglect of a child and one count of tampering with evidence.

    Police received the call Sunday just after noon at 138 Laurel Oak Street.

    Police said the deaths are suspicious.

    One of the infants was transported to a nearby hospital Sunday and the other was dead at the home, police said.

    Thomas is being held in the Brevard County Jail on a $30,000 bail.

    No other details have been released.

