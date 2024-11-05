Mother charged with murder after Orange County fire, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said a woman is facing charges of first-degree murder after she intentionally started a fire that injured one of her children and killed another.

On Aug. 26, around 6:30 p.m., deputies said they responded to the 7200 block of Hiawassee Oaks Drive regarding a fire that injured a woman in her 20s and two children.

After an investigation, Homicide detectives said the woman involved, Esther Thelus, 26, intentionally caused the fire, which killed her 9-month-old child.

Deputies said Thelus’s surviving child was released from the hospital soon after the fire.

OCSO said Thelus remains in the hospital and is now facing charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

See a map below of the scene.

