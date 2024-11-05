When to watch: Re-airs of Jeopardy! & Wheel of Fortune

ORLANDO, Fla. — Due to continuing coverage of Election Day 2024, Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune will not air at their regularly scheduled times of 7:00 and 7:30 p.m.

WFTV and ABC have worked together to provide a replay option for the missed programming.

Read: Election 2024: Local Supervisor of Elections Offices moving to ‘Election Night Mode’ (live updates)

ABC will re-air Jeopardy! at 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, while Wheel of Fortune’s re-air will be on at midnight Sunday, Nov. 20, 2024, on WFTV.

WFTV appreciates our viewers’ understanding and continued loyalty to WFTV and ABC programming.

Read: Teen accused of killing two and injuring others in Downtown Orlando shooting makes first appearance

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group