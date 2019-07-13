Mother in critical condition after being stabbed by her child in Melbourne, deputies say

MELBOURNE, Fla. - A child is custody after officials with the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said the child stabbed their own mother.
Officials said the 40-year-old woman was stabbed around 6:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Deerhurst Drive.
The woman was later transported to the hospital in critical but stable condition where she was treated for multiple stab wounds, deputies say.
Neighbors in the gated community said these type of incidents are unusual for the community.
"It's a very quiet neighborhood," said Michael Conway. "We never have these type of situations in Bay Tree."
Conway told Channel 9 the community is made up of mostly retirees and that he's never seen a violent crime in the neghborhood in the 17 years he's lived there.
Deputies aren't sure what led to the stabbing.
Charges against the juvenile have not yet been filed.
