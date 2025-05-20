Mother of murdered teen reacts to school worker’s arrest for tampering with evidence

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman who works at an Orange County school is behind bars at the Orange County jail, after Osceola deputies say, she tampered with evidence involving the murder of an Osceola teenager.

We talked to the teen’s mother about the arrest. Monique Meza says, “It makes me scared for parents. To have someone like that around their children.” Whispering Oak Elementary food service worker Jessica Rivera is walked out in handcuffs. Osceola deputies say, she tampered with evidence relating to the murder of 19-year-old Nekko Herrera. The school district says she was arrested after hours for a situation unrelated to the school. And will not be returning.

Monique tells us, “Every parent’s worst nightmare is losing your child.” Investigators say Nekko was shot to death, back in April while riding in a car with friends. “I’m glad they made some arrests, but it doesn’t bring him back.”

Deputies arrested Orvill Osorio-Ortiz for murdering the teen. They say Rivera was his girlfriend. They haven’t said what evidence she tampered with. We asked how her son knew the couple, “He didn’t, he didn’t. he was in the car with four other boys, the driver of the car had a problem with a 17-year-old.”

Monique misses her son dearly, “Nekko was one of the most kind, intelligent and outgoing. He was an entrepreneur at heart. “She says Nekko was a clothing designer who planned to open a business. And keep his memory alive, the family is launching his website.

“We are launching his website Rags to Riches. He wanted to live, he was excited about his future.” And Monique says deputies told her, that anyone involved in the murder of her son will be held accountable.

