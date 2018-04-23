0 Mother of accused cop killer says son isn't violent person

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The man accused of gunning down two Kissimmee police officers was recently moved from the Osecola County Jail to the Orange County Jail.

Everett Miller was moved after a use of force investigation was launched inside the Osceola County Jail.

Read: Report: Accused Kissimmee cop killer's jailhouse attack thwarted

The specifics of the incident are still under investigation, but the judge wanted the defense and prosecutors to know that something happened in the jail, and that’s why Miller was moved to the Orange County Jail.

"I wanted to make sure both parties were at least aware of it, so it you need to investigate further or file any appropriate motions,” said Orange County Circuit Court Judge Greg Tynan.

Miller is accused of shooting Officer Matthew Baxter and Sgt. Sam Howard to death in August.

Officer Matthew Baxter and Sgt. Sam Howard © 2018 Cox Media Group.

Eyewitness News reported earlier this month that a jail house snitch told investigators that Miller admitted to killing the officers and said he had no remorse.

Read: Records: Man accused of killing 2 Kissimmee police officers says he 'had no remorse'

Most recently, jail documents showed corrections officers got word that Miller was "planning on harming jail staff when the chance arose.”

Corrections officers said Miller wouldn’t comply with commands, so they used force on him.

Miller's family has not said anything throughout this process, but on Monday, his mother spoke to Channel 9’s Jeff Deal.

“Five of them jumped on him and beat him like a dog,” said Joann Butler, Miller’s mother. “He said he was sitting on the edge of his bed and they came in there and hit him in his face and knocked him down and started kicking him.”

Butler said her son joined the U.S. Marines Corps after finishing high school, served 24 years and retired. Now he has post-traumatic stress disorder, she said.

“He’s not a violent person at all, none whatsoever. (He's) the sweetest thing you can run across. He would give you his heart, but he needed help,” Butler said.

Read: Report: 'I have done a bad thing,' accused Kissimmee police killer tells detectives

Butler said her family is in pain, but she knows the families of the slain officers are hurting too.

“My heart goes out to them. My family, that’s my child. You don’t think we hurt? You don’t think we cry? Yeah, that’s devastating.”

Read: SAO releases surveillance video from night 2 Kissimmee officers killed

© 2018 Cox Media Group.