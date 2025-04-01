Motion filed to dismiss lawsuit filed over death of journalist Dylan Lyons

ORLANDO, Fla. — A lawsuit recently filed in the death of a Spectrum News reporter is being challenged.

Spectrum News filed a motion on Monday to have a lawsuit dismissed over the killing of journalist Dylan Lyons.

Lyons and two others were allegedly shot and killed by Keith Moses in 2023.

Spectrum’s parent company, Charter Communications, said it is not liable under Florida’s Workers Compensation Act.

Attorneys for Lyons’ family argue the case involves gross negligence and “systematic failures” that put the journalist at risk.

