Motorcyclist found dead in bushes by Kissimmee home, troopers say

    By: Chip Skambis

    Updated:

    KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A 30-year-old motorcyclist is dead after crashing into a Kissimmee home Sunday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said. 

    Troopers said they are unsure when exactly the crash occurred. Sometime before 11 a.m., the motorcyclist left the roadway on Virginia Drive near the intersection with Partin Drive, troopers said. 

    The motorcyclist then drove through the yard of the home at 1754 W Virginia Drive before crashing into it, according to troopers. 

    The motorcyclist, who troopers have not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene after he was found in the bushes along the side of the house, troopers said. 

    Troopers are investigating what caused the crash. 

    The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet, according to the crash report. 

    No further details are available. 

