Motorcyclist killed in crash with semi-truck in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving a semi-truck in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on Taft Vineland Road near Sidney Hayes Road. Troopers said the motorcycle collided with the rear of the semi-truck while both vehicles were traveling eastbound.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, FHP said.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured and remained at the scene following the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.

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