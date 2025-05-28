Motorcyclist killed in Melbourne crash

MELBOURNE, Fla. — A Palm Bay man was killed Wednesday morning after his motorcycle collided with another vehicle in Melbourne.

Melbourne police say the two vehicles collided around the 700 block of S. Harbor City Boulevard shortly before 11:30 a.m.

Police say the initial investigation revealed the motorcycle was going northbound on S. Harbor City Boulevard when the passenger vehicle turned out of a parking lot and pulled in front of the bike. The bike struck the driver’s side.

Police say a second motorcycle a short distance behind the first tried to avoid the passenger vehicle but struck the front.

The first motorcyclist was found underneath the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police identified him as 40-year-old Joshua Risby Garcia.

The passenger vehicle’s driver sustained minor injuries.

The wreck remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call traffic homicide investigator officer Costello at 321-616-6027.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group