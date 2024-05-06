Motorists could get a break after Florida gas prices hit 2024 high

ORLANDO, Fla. — AAA said gas prices in Florida rose to their 2024 high last week.

On Friday, the average price for a gallon of regular reached $3.64, tying the figure they climbed to in mid-April.

Since Friday, gas has fallen roughly 5 cents in the Sunshine State, settling at $3.59 per gallon on Monday.

READ: National Hurricane Preparedness Week: What you need to know

But AAA said a more noticeable price tumble might be on the horizon.

AAA: Florida Average Gas Prices (AAA)

“Drivers will likely be happy to hear that they may soon get a break from rising prices at the pump,” AAA’s Mark Jenkins said.

“The price of oil took a step back last week, enabling gasoline futures to drop 20 cents per gallon.”

Jenkins said about half the price of gasoline is influenced by the price of oil.

READ: ‘Wheel of Fortune Live!’ headed to Daytona Beach

“Unless those prices suddenly rebound this week, drivers should see gas prices steadily move lower this week.”

To keep tabs on the price of gas near you, click here.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group