Mount Dora completes citywide tree-pruning project for storm safety

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The City of Mount Dora has completed a citywide tree-pruning initiative, a $62,500 project designed to improve public safety and strengthen its urban forest against future storms. The initiative involved pruning 322 publicly owned trees across eight major roadway corridors throughout the city.

The project was largely funded by a $50,000 Urban and Community Forestry Hurricane Recovery Grant. This grant was administered by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and funded by the U.S. Forest Service. The City of Mount Dora contributed a required local match of $12,500, bringing the total investment for the project to $62,500.

ISA-certified arborists pruned 322 trees across the city. The work focused exclusively on raising tree canopies to provide safe roadway clearance and removing hazardous limbs.

Mount Dora has been recognized as a Tree City USA community for more than 37 years. This project supports the City’s Urban Forestry Plan and its ongoing efforts to preserve its natural assets.

With the pruning work now complete, the City of Mount Dora is finalizing reimbursement documentation before receiving the State’s grant funds.

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