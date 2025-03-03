Mount Dora considers parking fees, one-way roads to improve downtown traffic

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Parking in downtown Mount Dora could soon come with a price tag.

City leaders are considering partnering with a parking app to help manage spaces.

Officials are set to meet on the possible change on Tuesday.

Other changes local leaders are considering include turning Baker and Alexander streets into one-way roads with diagonal parking, adding a shuttle from the methodist church lot, and expanding ride-share options to more areas.

