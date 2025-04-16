Mount Dora family initially told memorial removed by city would cost $3,500 to replace

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Leaders in Mount Dora said they will not be removing any more memorial benches.

The decision was made Tuesday night as officials convened to review the city policy of replacing the items every decade.

The family of Joey Kosson said they had been using his memorial as a meeting place for nearly 30 years until the city removed it without their knowledge.

They gather on his birthday every year to honor his memory and spend quality time together as a family.

But on Friday, they arrived at his memorial and found that the bench and his plaque were missing.

The family said they were initially informed they would need to pay $3,500 to replace it.

However, after Channel 9 reached out to the city, workers came to reinstall the memorial beach and plaque.

