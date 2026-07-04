Mount Dora hosts free watch party for Team USA vs Belgium FIFA World Cup match

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — The City of Mount Dora is inviting soccer fans to gather downtown Monday night to watch Team USA take on Belgium in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16.

The free watch party will begin ahead of the 8 p.m. kickoff at Sunset Park, located at 230 W. Fourth Ave.

The match will be shown live on a giant LED video screen, giving fans a chance to cheer on Team USA as it looks to advance to the quarterfinals.

City officials encourage attendees to arrive early to explore downtown Mount Dora, visit local shops and restaurants, and bring lawn chairs or blankets for the match. Fans are also encouraged to wear red, white and blue.

The event follows a strong community turnout for the city’s Round of 32 watch party.

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