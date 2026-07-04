Local

Mount Dora hosts free watch party for Team USA vs Belgium FIFA World Cup match

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com
USA v Bosnia and Herzegovina Round Of 32 FIFA World Cup 2026
USA v Bosnia and Herzegovina: Round Of 32 - FIFA World Cup 2026 SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JULY 01: Players of the United States pose for a team photo before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match between USA and Bosnia and Herzegovina at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium on July 01, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Getty Images) (Charlotte Wilson/Getty Images)
By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — The City of Mount Dora is inviting soccer fans to gather downtown Monday night to watch Team USA take on Belgium in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16.

The free watch party will begin ahead of the 8 p.m. kickoff at Sunset Park, located at 230 W. Fourth Ave.

The match will be shown live on a giant LED video screen, giving fans a chance to cheer on Team USA as it looks to advance to the quarterfinals.

City officials encourage attendees to arrive early to explore downtown Mount Dora, visit local shops and restaurants, and bring lawn chairs or blankets for the match. Fans are also encouraged to wear red, white and blue.

The event follows a strong community turnout for the city’s Round of 32 watch party.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2026 Cox Media Group

Beatriz Oliveira

Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

Beatriz Oliveira is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

0

Most Read