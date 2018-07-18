Mount Dora mayor to apologize after settlement in favor of 'Starry Night' mural

MOUNT DORA, Fla. - Mount Dora Mayor Nick Girone is expected to publicly apologize Wednesday to a couple after a near year-long legal battle over a “Starry Night” mural.
Nancy Nemhauser and Lubomir Jastrzebski painted their house in the likeness of Vincent van Gogh's "The Starry Night."
The city decided the Van Gogh-inspired paint job violated code and fined the owners more than $10,000 and put a lien on the house.
The homeowners took their case to federal court.
Nemhauser and Jastrzebski were represented free of charge by the Pacific Legal Foundation.
City council members voted unanimously Tuesday to accept a settlement to end the battle over the home.
"This is a huge win for Nancy and Lubomir," Jeremy Talcott, attorney at Pacific Legal Foundation, said. "The agreement is a total victory for their liberties and those of everyone in Mount Dora. The family will get to complete the mural, and the city will revise its unconstitutional sign code."
As part of the settlement, the city will repay $15,000 to the attorneys and remove the lien on the home.
