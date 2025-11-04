Mount Dora Police Department, Lake County Sheriff’s Office, respond to scene near Downtown

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — About eight law enforcement vehicles have blocked off the intersection of North Cleyton Avenue and East Jackson Street, near downtown Mount Dora, on Monday evening.

Both the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and the Mount Dora Police Department responded to the incident.

A Channel 9 crew on scene reported several evidence markers placed on the ground, which usually indicate the presence of bullet casings.

Investigators also have also taken pictures of the evidence they gathered, and closely looked at the ground.

The area is blocked off for traffic.

Channel 9 has reached out to the Mount Dora Police Department for more information.

