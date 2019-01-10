Mount Dora police seek help locating suspects in armed Dollar General robbery

MOUNT DORA, Fl. - Officials in Mount Dora are seeking the public's assistance in tracking down three suspects they said robbed a Dollar General.
It happened just after 8 p.m. at the store located in the 21000 block of U.S. Highway 441.
Police said the suspects entered the store and ordered an employee to to open the register while holding them at gunpoint, according to the Mount Dora Police Department. The employees were unsuccessful in getting the register open.
Surveillance captured the suspects in black sweatshirts, black ski masks, gloves and blue jeans.
If you have any information on the incident, you are urged to call Mount Dora Criminal Investigations Unit at 352-735-7130.
