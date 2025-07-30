Mount Dora to use speed cameras in school zones

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Mount Dora will implement speed cameras in school zones to enhance student safety starting Aug. 13.

The cameras will capture drivers exceeding the speed limit by more than 10 miles per hour. Initially there will be a 45-day grace period, during which only warnings will be issued to violators.

After the grace period, drivers caught speeding will face a $100 fine. However, this fine will not result in points on your driver’s license or appear on your record.

