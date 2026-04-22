Orange County to launch new tree-planting initiative on Arbor Day

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Government has announced a new tree-planting initiative to expand the region’s urban canopy.

The program, called OC Loves Trees, will plant hundreds of native trees throughout the county over the coming years and encourage residents to recognize the value of trees.

The initiative will officially begin with a tree-planting ceremony at 3:30 p.m. on April 24 at Great Oaks Village.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings is expected to speak at the event.

The program is funded by revenue from mitigation provisions in Orange County’s updated Arbor Ordinance, implemented in 2024. The ordinance aims to better protect trees during development and prioritize planting new ones.

Under the ordinance, developers must preserve significant trees, plant more trees than they remove, or contribute to a fund for tree planting in public spaces and neighborhoods.

County officials also note that OC Loves Trees will provide public education on the many benefits of trees, including shade, cooler neighborhoods, improved air quality, lower energy costs, and support for wildlife habitats.

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