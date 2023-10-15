MTV teams up with UCF, dozens of other colleges for part of its ‘Mental Health is Health’ initiative

ORLANDO, Fla. — MTV Entertainment is teaming up with more than 40 colleges and universities, including the University of Central Florida, to help young people as part of its ‘Mental Health is Health’ initiative.

The initiative, called A.S.K., is a digital-first multimedia campaign that gives young people the tools to simply and effectively help someone in their lives through emotional challenges.

Research shows that young adults are most likely to turn to a friend first when struggling with their mental health, but nearly 70% do not feel prepared to provide support, according to a news release.

“MTV Entertainment is committed to driving meaningful change in youth mental health through powerful storytelling, insights, and tools that move people from awareness toward action,” said Chris McCarthy, President and CEO, SHOWTIME/MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks. “We are excited to partner with Active Minds to recruit an army of peer health allies to empower young people to support their friends, families and communities.”

A.S.K., an acronym for Acknowledge, Support, and Keep-In-Touch, provides a memorable framework for effective peer support and promotes conversation by encouraging people to ask questions to better support their friends and loved ones:

Acknowledge: Let them know their feelings and experiences are valid, that you believe them and recognize the courage it took to come to you.

Support: Show up and ask how you can help. Offer options and resources for coping methods and/or professional help if needed.

Keep-In-Touch: Actions speak louder - checking back in regularly shows you really care about and hear them.

A.S.K. debuted at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards in September, where audiences around the country viewed multiple PSAs throughout the broadcast, introducing the campaign and highlighting ways that young viewers can get involved.

“Friends and companions are often the first people others turn to during their moments of distress,” said Alison Malmon, Founder and Executive Director, Active Minds. “However, the desire to help is often accompanied by uncertainty about how to best provide that support. A.S.K. provides a clear roadmap, allowing us to show up for our friends and loved ones effectively and genuinely. With MTVE’s reach in combination with the heavy presence of Active Minds on high school and college campuses across the nation, the campaign creates a growing environment of open dialogue and support.”

