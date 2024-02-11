Multi-vehicle crash shuts down SR 434 in Longwood, officials say

LONGWOOD, Fla. — A multi-vehicle crash left two main Seminole County roads blocked for traffic Sunday morning, the Longwood Fire Department said.

Fire officials said a white pickup truck was headed eastbound on SR-434 around 11:30 am, when it was hit by a black Jeep headed north on Ronald Reagan Boulevard, forcing both vehicles to lose control.

Both roads were temporarily shut down while police and firefighters worked on removing the debris.

Aside from the two cars, at least another vehicle was also involved in the crash, fire officials said.

Two people and a child were all taken to local hospitals, including the driver of the Jeep.

Longwood police said there no life-threatening injuries were reported at the scene.

The Longwood Police Department is now investigating the case.

See a map of the location below:

