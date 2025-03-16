Multibillion-dollar overhaul aims to transform Cape Canaveral’s aerospace capabilities

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Space Florida has reiterated its commitment to long-term strategic infrastructure investment at Cape Canaveral, to the tune of nearly $3 billion over the next 10 to 15 years, according to president and CEO Rob Long.

Long told Orlando Business Journal during a March 13 conference call the state’s aerospace finance and development authority currently has a wetland mitigation environmental master plan in the draft phase that it is continuing to work through. “And then we’ve kicked off the environmental assessment for the wharf space, what we call phase one, which is the immediate area right there in the port around the Department of Defense side.”

The wharf, a docking structure for ships, will stretch along the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station shoreline in the Banana River. The cost for the project, one of the “Big 6″ unveiled by Space Florida last November, is estimated at $2.1 billion.

