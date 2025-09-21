Multiple drivers killed in fiery Volusia County overturn crash

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A head-on collision on State Road 11 north of Daughtry Road resulted in the deaths of both drivers involved.

The crash happened when a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado, heading south, swerved into the northbound lane and hit a 2013 Nissan Altima.

The impact of the collision caused the Silverado to overturn onto its right side and become engulfed in flames.

Both drivers were declared dead at the scene, and the Florida Highway Patrol is examining the cause of the crash.

The driver of the Silverado has not yet been identified, awaiting notification from the medical examiner’s office.

Authorities are still investigating the crash to find out why the Silverado crossed into the opposite lane.

