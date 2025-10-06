Multistate Listeria outbreak causes 20 cases across 15 states

ORLANDO, Fla. — The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is investigating a multistate outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes infections linked to prepared meals, resulting in 20 infections across 15 states.

On October 3, Giant Eagle announced a voluntary recall of its ‘Smoked Mozzarella Pasta Salad’, which is sold in prepared foods departments at its Giant Eagle and Market District locations.

As of September 25, 19 people have been hospitalized due to the outbreak, and 4 deaths have been reported. One case involved a pregnant mother, resulting in a fetal loss.

Of the 13 people interviewed, 7 reported eating precooked meals, and 4 specifically mentioned consuming chicken fettuccine alfredo.

The FDA will keep working with federal and local partners to monitor the situation and share updates as more information becomes available.

