‘Musicians On Call’ launches in Florida hospitals with performance by Shinedown

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A program named “Musicians On Call” is delivering the healing effects of music to nearby hospitals, beginning with a performance by Brent Smith and Zach Myers at Lake Nona Hospital.

The program seeks to offer live, in-room performances to patients at Lake Nona Hospital and HCA Florida Osceola Hospital, aiming to boost their spirits through music.

“The fact they come in these high stress situations and they’re not a doctor, they’re not a nurse, they are just coming in using the power of music, it lifts their spirits,” said Brent Smith, lead vocalist of Shinedown.

Over the past 25 years, Musicians On Call has impacted more than 1.2 million people across the country.

The program is recognized for delivering live music to patients in healthcare facilities, offering comfort and happiness through performances.

